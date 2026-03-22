Assessor Wilhoite meets with members of the Business Coalition to provide clarity on reappraisal process and property values

On Thursday, March 19, 2026, the Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite and staff met with Christian Paro and members of the Business Coalition to provide clarity on the 2025 reappraisal process, property values, and the factors impacting recent tax bills across Davidson County.

The meeting, requested by Assessor Wilhoite, and welcomed by Paro, was held in response to the Coalition of Businesses’ letter written to her and Mayor O’ Connell regarding three concerns relating to the 2025 Reappraisal and her response to the letter in a conference call she had with Paro on February 28, 2026. The meeting focused on ensuring business owners have a clear, factual understanding of the revenue-neutral Reappraisal process, the appeals process, and the distinct roles played by the Assessor’s Office, the Mayor, and the Metro Council.

“Groups like the Business Coalition must understand factually how the process works,” said Assessor Wilhoite. “A higher tax bill is not driven solely by an increase in property value. The tax rate set by the Mayor and Metro Council plays a significant role, and in some cases, a substantial one. Property owners deserve to be fully informed.”

Paro and the business leaders believed the meeting was productive and informative. Going forward, the Business Coalition plans to follow up with Assessor Wilhoite, and Assessor Wilhoite has agreed to provide additional requested information.

Key Points Discussed

Revenue-Neutral Reappraisal Explained

The 2025 Reappraisal is revenue-neutral by law, meaning that the county must collect the same amount of revenue from existing construction in total as collected in the prior year.

For the 2025 revenue-neutral Reappraisal, property values were based on 2024 market data, reflecting real estate activity across Davidson County.

The revenue-neutral Reappraisal showed a 45% median increase countywide. That means that one-half of Davidson County properties increased in value at or below 45%, and one-half of Davidson County properties increased in value above 45%.

The State of Tennessee reduced the tax rates in place prior to the revenue-neutral Reappraisal to revenue-neutral certified tax rates to prevent the county from getting a “windfall” in revenue as a result of the revenue-neutral Reappraisal.

Impact of Tax Rate Decisions

Following the 2025 revenue-neutral Reappraisal, the Mayor and Metro Council set the final tax rates, which determine actual tax bills.

For 2025, tax rates were increased to:

$2.814 (Urban Services District) per $100 of assessed value (a 26% increase)

$2.782 (General Services District) per $100 of assessed value (a 39% increase)

As a result, tax bills increased due to tax rate increases, not just property value increases.

Clarifying Roles in the Property Tax Process

Assessor of Property: Determines property values based on market data, as required by Tennessee law (T.C.A. §67-5).

Mayor & Metro Council: Set tax rates that determine how much property owners pay.

Metro Trustee: Issues tax bills and collects payments.

Independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization (MBOE): Hears appeals and can adjust property values.

“It is important for property owners to understand that they may appeal their property value, but they cannot appeal the tax rate,” Wilhoite emphasized. “These are two separate functions under state law.”

Appeals Process and the Independent Metro Board of Equalization Capacity

Assessor Wilhoite and her team also addressed concerns regarding the appeals process and timeliness:

The Metro Board of Equalization (MBOE) is an independent board, not part of the Assessor of Property’s Office.

The Assessor of Property’s Office serves as the administrative arm to schedule hearings and support operations. (T.C.A. §67-5-1403)

The independent MBOE has the authority to increase, decrease, or maintain property values based on evidence presented.

A shortage of independent MBOE Alternates has contributed to delays in some Hearings due to the lack of a quorum.

The Mayor solely appoints citizens to the independent MBOE and the Metro Council confirms or not confirms the Mayor’s appointees. The independent MBOE is the Mayor and the Metro Council’s Board.

Wilhoite encouraged collaboration to strengthen the process:

“Expanding the pool of Alternates for the independent Metro Board of Equalization will improve efficiency and increase the likelihood of maintaining a quorum for hearings. I am sure that the Mayor, his administration, and the Metro Council would welcome the Business Coalition’s support in helping identify qualified individuals to serve on the independent Metro Board of Equalization.”

Addressing Misconceptions and Providing Education

During the meeting, the Assessor’s Office addressed several misconceptions, including:

A property owner’s tax bill is not higher solely because of an increased, market-based value provided by the Assessor and Staff. The increased tax rates passed by the Mayor and Metro Council contributed 26% more for Urban Services District and 39% more for General Services District for a higher tax billing.

Reappraisal does not generate new revenue; tax rate decisions do when they are increased above the State of Tennessee’s revenue-neutral tax rates.

The Assessor of Property and staff conduct Mass Appraisal to provide property values, by law, based on the real estate market and market-driven data.

The Assessor of Property does not set or create the real estate market.

The Mayor and the Metro Council can increase or decrease the tax rates, which tells a property owner how much they must pay in property taxes.

The independent Metro Board of Equalization is the Mayor and the Metro Council’s Board and is not the Assessor of Property’s Board.

Factors such as opportunity zones or tax incentives, which are negotiated by the Mayor and/or the Metro Council, may affect taxes owed, but it does not change the market-based property value provided.

The Mayor and Metro Council’s independent MBOE are not backlogged in Hearings. The Hearings are scheduled when the MBOE members can meet with a quorum.

Wilhoite also highlighted her office’s longstanding commitment to public education:

More than 300 outreach presentations have been conducted since 2016.

Ongoing engagement with neighbors, businesses, and community groups.

In 2025, and prior Reappraisals, the Assessor of Property provides data results of the revenue-neutral Reappraisal, including county-wide median increases, as well as the median increases in each council district.

A Commitment to Transparency and Collaboration

The discussion also included broader challenges facing property owners, including rapidly increasing land values, evolving market conditions, and limited local tools for tax relief for certain business types.

“Transparency, fairness, and education remain at the core of our work,” said Wilhoite. “We will continue to meet with stakeholders, answer questions, and ensure that every property owner understands not just what they are paying, but why.”

Assessor Wilhoite reaffirmed her office’s commitment to ongoing dialogue with the Business Coalition and other community stakeholders to support informed decision-making and public confidence in the property tax system.

Mission Statement of The Office of the Assessor of Property

To accurately identify, list, appraise, and classify all taxable properties in an effort to achieve fair and equity in values for the preparation of the annual assessment roll in a timely manner while educating property owners of the appraisal process and their options to appeal, as well as learn of available assistance programs.