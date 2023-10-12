NASHVILLE, TN — “It is with great pleasure, that I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Judge, for the Fourth Circuit Court in Nashville, Davidson County, in the upcoming March 2024 elections.

I am Tusca R. S. Alexis, and I was born on a small island in the Caribbean. I was educated at Adelphi University in Long Island New York, following graduation from high school in Brooklyn, New York. I began college intending to study medicine and instead found my passion in law. I attended Law School at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

I came to Nashville in August of 1989, and sat for the Bar Exam in February of 1990. I passed the bar in April of 1990, and began my legal career which spans over 33 years. During that time, I have represented hundreds and hundreds of indigent and under-privileged individuals in my community and I have handled numerous Judge and Jury trials.

I began my legal career at the Public Defender’s Office, under the leadership of Karl Dean, former Public Defender and mayor of Nashville, who hired me after passing the Bar. After leaving the Public Defender’s Office, I began working for the Law Office of Luvell Glanton and remained there for almost 20 years. During that time, I practiced family law, criminal defense, medical malpractice, worker’s compensation, personal injury, and wrongful death.

In 2010, I left the Law Office of Luvell Glanton and began my own practice. I represented clients in family law, criminal defense, probate, injury cases and immigration. In 2015, I began a mediation practice and was granted the commission to train Mediators by the Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission for Tennessee Supreme Court.

In my free time I attend church and I am a loving and devoted mother to two girls. I provide hundreds of hours of pro bono legal services to the less fortunate individuals in my community and I work with an organization that provides food, clothing, and warm meals to our families and the homeless community.

It has been a blessing and privilege to represent the people of Davidson County, I have held that job with honor, integrity and an unblemished record. As Judge, I would like the opportunity to serve our beautiful and diverse population in Nashville, and I will hold that job with equal honor and integrity.”