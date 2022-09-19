MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A cookie shop where rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in a daylight ambush 10 months ago has reopened in Memphis, Tennessee.

Makeda’s Homemade Cookies welcomed customers Saturday for the first time since Young Dolph, 36, was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting at the bakery’s flagship location near Memphis International Airport. The shooting shook Memphis and the rap world.

The rapper and producer, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was buying cookies at the shop located near the Memphis neighborhood where he grew up when he was killed. Two men have been charged with murder in the slaying.

The shop’s windows had been replaced with wooden boards, where fans had placed tributes to the slain rapper known for charitable works in Memphis. He had returned to Memphis to visit a sick relative and organize a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

Customers lined up Saturday inside the remodeled store, which smelled of freshly baked goods, including its signature butter cookies.

Since the shooting, Young Dolph has been honored in several ways, including the naming of a city street in his memory.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.