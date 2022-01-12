MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Adams and Reese is pleased to announce J. Bennett “Ben” Fox Jr. has been appointed Partner in Charge of the firm’s Memphis office by Managing Partner Gif Thornton.

The firm has a Partner in Charge in each of its 15 offices throughout the southern United States and Washington, D.C. Fox advises clients in litigation involving commercial disputes, employment issues, personal injury and property damage claims, and provides advice to clients on employment matters. He also represents and advises charter schools and other organizations that support and advocate for choice in public education.

As part of his legal ethics practice, Fox represents and advises attorneys, law firms, and businesses with investigations, administrative proceedings, and disciplinary and other ethics and professionalism issues.

He serves on the firm’s Ethics Committee and frequently speaks on legal ethics and professional responsibility for bar associations and other legal education providers. Fox also advises media outlets in a variety of matters, including claims and lawsuits for defamation or invasion of privacy, and getting access to courtrooms, public records, and meetings of government bodies.

He co-authors annual media law updates for the Media Law Resource Center. In his law practice, Fox draws upon his prior experience as a Spanish interpreter and as an Internal Auditor at FedEx, where he conducted management audits in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Scotland, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and the United States. Fox received his J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2005 and his B.S.M. from Tulane University in 1997.