YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Betty Wanda Junita Greene Armstrong, 94 of Youngstown, lovingly known as “Aunt Betty” by many, entered peacefully to her eternal rest Thursday, January 6, 2022, with her niece/guardian by her side.

Betty was born September 7, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio the eldest child to the union of Homer Lee, Sr. and Cora Mae Stalard Greene.

She was affiliated with both the Catholic and Episcopalian faith. She was a member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church.

Betty attended St. Ann’s Elementary, Hayes Jr. High Middle School and graduated from The Rayen School January 1946. In her freshman year, at Youngstown College, she was chosen to be the very first Kappa Sweetheart of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. She graduated from Youngstown College in 1950 with a Bachelor’s Degree in History with minors in English and home economics. In 1953, she graduated from Western Reserve University now known as Case Western Reserve University with a Master’s degree in Library Science. While at “Reserve”, she was inducted into the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity of Graduate Women.

After graduation Betty became the first black librarian at Youngstown College. On July 1, 1953, she was hired as an assistant cataloguer with the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. She served in numerous positions throughout her tenure including children’s librarian, the bookmobile, Branch Liberian of East and McGuffey Mall and Regional Supervisor of both South and Fosterville Branches. Betty retired after 32 ½ years of service on March 31, 1986.

Betty married Dr. Herbert Louis Armstong on July 31, 1955 and they enjoyed 51 years of life together, traveling extensively throughout the U.S.A. and parts of the world, including Europe, China and Africa. Herbert passed February 21, 2007. Betty is an Archousa, wife to Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Member Section Beta Rho Boule.

Betty was a charter member and past president of the Youngstown Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was initiated May 19, 1951, her membership certificate was signed by Dorothy Height was the Sorority’s National President. Betty was a charter member of the Youngstown Chapter of Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club. She was a 50 plus year member of the American Association of University Women and a Life Member of the NAACP.

Betty became a member of the Youngstown Chapter of the Links, Inc. initiated in 1960 where she served as past president, a member of the Central Area Nominating Committee and honored as a Platinum Member in September 2015. Betty continued memberships in many civic and social organizations throughout her life.

In 2013, she served on the Booker Project honoring world renowned civil right icon Simeon Booker. She received numerous honors including being honored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity in 2016.Betty leaves her niece/guardian, Leigh A. Greene and sister-in-law, JoAnn Blunt of Youngstown; an aunt, Ruth Walker of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephews, Richard and Keith Thomas and Walter Allen, of California; niece, Monica N. Greene and sister-in-law, Judith L Greene, of Atlanta, Georgia; Goddaughter, Frances M. Cooper Polite of Duluth, Georgia; numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Betty also leaves devoted caregivers, Tiarra Lewis and Fannie Stewart, Jackie Copeland, Jennie Lott Tarr, Janice Deilh and her main caregiver/house manager, Aleshia West-Wilder, without whom it would have been impossible to maintain the promise of keeping her home.Beside her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce E. Thomas; brother, Homer L. Greene, Jr. and beloved niece, Patricia Thomas Allen.