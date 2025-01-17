Big rap, pop acts heading to Bonnaroo

Tickets are now on sale for what is always one of the year’s biggest music festivals, and the 2025 edition of Bonnaroo will be no exception. Some of the names for the festival that will include rap, pop, and country superstars were announced last week. The headliners who have been confirmed for Bonnaroo 2025 thus far include Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier. According to Billboard, the festival will take place in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 12–15, and promises a solid blend of genres and idioms. Besides those initially named, others who are scheduled to appear include Marcus King, Insane Clown Posse, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Megadetj, Beabadoobee, Modest Mouse, and Natasha Bedingfield.

There will be performers on 10 stages. A new twist for 2025 is the introduction of the Infinity Stage, offering fans a 360-degree immersive sound experience with cutting-edge 3D audio technology developed by Polygon Productions. Festival promoters say that this will be the first time this technology will be used at a North American festival.

Brad Parker, Bonnaroo’s festival director and a part of C3 Presents (the concert promotion and event production company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits), told Billboard that the lineup’s overall diversity is a big part of the challenge.

“Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL… these guys have been around forever, and they do have to find ways to reinvent themselves,” Parker said. “Ultimately, there is still a place for multi-genre festivals, but they must be at scale. If you can have 70 bands play a day at your festival, you’ve got enough there that you can offer different kinds of fans with different tastes enough to get them to buy a ticket.”

“Bonnaroo is in a unique position — this is our 22nd festival, and not many events are able to live long enough to where they successfully cycle through a generation of fans,” Parker continued. “The fans that got us through the first 20 years of Bonnaroo are not going to be the same fans that get us through the next 20 years. So how can we start fostering and cultivating a new younger fan that’s going to be excited about coming to the show while also catering still to those loyal OGs that want to stick around and still come out and have fun?”

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2025 are now on sale via the festival’s official website. General admission prices start at $420.

