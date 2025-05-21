Bishop Cooper Honored with Portrait at Trinity AME, Atlanta

On Sunday, March 2, 2025, an addition to the ‘Wall of Trinity Bishops’ was extended by adding the most recent addition to the “Club,” Bishop Jeffery B. Cooper, Sr. This is a tradition that then the Reverend Dr. Cooper began to honor the past pastors of Trinity; that have escalated to Episcopacy. The first person on the wall of honor was Bishop Adam J. Richardson (115th), who served as the Pastor of Trinity AME in Southwest Atlanta from November 1973 – June 1978 and was elected and consecrated in 1996.

Bishop Preston Warren Williams, II (119th) served Trinity from October 1967 to 1970 and relocated the membership to its current edifice in 1969. He was elected and consecrated in 2000. Bishop Cooper, the newest honoree and the current Presiding Prelate of the 18th Episcopal District, pastored Trinity for 24.5 years until he was elected to serve as the General Secretary/CIO and from that position at the General Conference 2024, he was elected to become the (147th) elected and consecrated Bishop of our Zion.

The oil painting was meticulously hand-crafted by acclaimed artist Dwayne Mitchell from D’Art Portraits in Atlanta, Georgia. Present for the unveiling were Bishop and Supervisor Cooper, members of the Cooper family, former pastor and Retired Senior Bishop A.J. Richardson, South Atlanta Area Presiding Elder Larry D. Hudson, Retired Judicial Council Member Dr. Thomas L. Bess, Pastor Charles Ramsey, Steward Pro-tem Joe Ransom and Trustee Pro-tem Earl Hartsfield along with the body of Christ referred to as Trinitarians.