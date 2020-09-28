Bishop Joseph Walker to Host Virtual Town Hall Sept. 28th with Metro Police Chief to Discuss Policing Issues

Nashville–In light of public protests – in Nashville and across the nation – following a grand jury decision not to directly indict the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death, Bishop Joseph Walker, senior pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, and interim Nashville Police Chief John Drake will hold a virtual “Building Bridges” Town Hall to discuss Nashville’s own policing issues.

The event will be held Monday, Sept 28th from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. CST on Mount Zion Baptist Church’s Facebook Live page @MTZIONNASHVILLE

The public is invited to submit questions, which will be addressed during the final 15 minutes.

Topics to be covered include:

Perspectives on Breonna Taylor’s death and the justice system’s handling of it, particularly relative to Nashville’s African American community and its experiences

The status of MNPD reform generally, as well as specifics relative to no-knock warrants, body cameras, and more

MNPD community engagement/policing strategies

Mayor John Cooper’s Commission on Policing

Panelists for the event are Bishop Joseph Walker, senior pastor of the largest African American congregation in Tennessee; and Chief John Drake, MNPD interim police chief. Fox 17 News reporter Harriet Wallace will moderate the discussion.

“There’s a fundamental problem much larger than Breonna Taylor. We are exhausted–we are tired,” said Bishop Walker said.