Blue Angels to Headline 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2025 Great Tennessee Air Show, scheduled for June 7 and 8 at the Smyrna Airport. The annual event will feature aerial demonstrations and aviation performances highlighting both military and civilian talent.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. General admission tickets are available online only and are valid for a single day, either Saturday or Sunday. Walk-up ticket sales will not be offered.

In addition to general admission, upgraded premium seating options are available for purchase. These include the Flight Line Club™, which features a catered tent and front-line views of the air show.

Parking is free for general and handicap-accessible vehicles with proper tags or placards. VIP parking is available for purchase. The event is cashless, with approved vendors accepting credit and debit cards only.

This year’s air show will spotlight the Blue Angels’ signature high-speed formations and aerobatics. The team, known for its precision flying, is expected to be the main attraction in a lineup that includes additional aerial acts and aviation displays.

More information about ticketing, parking, and frequently asked questions is available through the event’s official website The Great Tennessee Air Show