BNA prepares for cold weather

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) With winter weather approaching, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) is preparing to manage the expected conditions.

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) maintains ice melt and de‑icing products for runways and other paved surfaces to ensure safe airfield operations. Airlines, however, are responsible for providing their own aircraft de‑icing agents and for conducting all de‑icing operations on their aircraft.

The airport encourages passengers to check the status of their flights directly with their airlines before arriving at BNA.

Airlines manage several critical components of flight operations, including aircraft scheduling, aircraft movement to and from gates, de‑icing aircraft and ensuring safe boarding and deplaning for passengers. Because each airline is assigned specific gates, a delay in one scheduled departure can create a ripple effect, delaying the next arriving aircraft assigned to that same gate.

Below is a detailed overview of winter weather responsibilities for both BNA and its airline partners.