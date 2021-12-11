TN Tribune–As a result of the tornadoes that passed through Kentucky and Tennessee, early today, St. James AME Church Mayfield, Kentucky (pictured above) is completely destroyed with one known member dead along with the many others who have died.

Other churches that have suffered structural damage. Several pastors and members have had significant damage to their homes and many others are without power.

Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, President, Council of Bishops Presiding Prelate, 13th Episcopal District said in a written statement, “The crisis team is responding and we hope to have a more thorough report as soon as possible. We will provide more information on how you can help the 13th Episcopal District with relief and recovery efforts when we are able to do so. Please continue to pray for the 13th District, especially for Pastor Gloria Lasco and the members of St. James, Mayfield as well as all who have been impacted.”