Business Owners Torn About Reverse Mask Mandate Requirements

By Katelynn White
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Beginning May 14th, the Mask mandate for indoor facilities will end. Davidson county will no longer participate in the mask mandate that was set in June of last year.
Residents of Davidson County can now remove their masks if they are vaccinated.This may come as a surprise for business and store owners after the Metro Health Department of Nashville announced differently Thursday.
Americans who are vaccinated are not required to continue to participate in indoor or outdoor social distancing.
recommendations regarding mask usage that were issued by the CDC just prior to the Board of Health meeting. After further review, a decision was made to end the Public Health indoor mask order. We expect the order to expire on Friday, May 14. The MPHD continues to strongly recommend wearing masks for those who are unvaccinated when in crowds, indoors, and when unable to socially distance, as also recommended by the CDC. Each individual business retains the right to set their own restrictions regarding the use of masks.”
Business and store owners have different out-takes on the mask mandate being uplifted.
Store manager, Andrea. B states, I’ve been in this business for twenty years. I have never had these types of issues. I can’t get vaccinated; I have people who work for me that can’t get vaccinated because we can’t get out the building to get vaccinated so to lift this is just ridiculous at this point. You’re putting me out there as if I don’t matter.”
While Andrea held utter disbelief and disapproval towards the reverse mask mandate, other business owners like Cedric Leslie were pro-choice on the option to wear a mask. Leslie was also an advocate for more people receiving the vaccine.
get vaccinated.” Leslie explained.
Mayor Cooper believes this is the right time to end restrictions. Cooper said, “Due to the vaccine, 300,000 Nashvillians have now been vaccinated —and with the vaccine comes reopening.”