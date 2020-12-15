Candace “The Six Figure Spa Chick” Holyfield Present the Black SpaAwards

Candace has dedicated her life to the expansion and visibility of the Black SpaOwner. Her courses, conferences and events are all surrounded by the elevation of the black spa community. This award show is no different. Candace has designed this show to highlight and recognize the members of her beloved #spabosstribe.

The following categories will be highlighted this year:

· Best Spa

· Best Beauty Product

· Best Male Massage Therapist

· Best Female Massage Therapist

· Best Nail Tech

· Best Lash Tech

· Best Nurse

· Best Instructor

· Best Spa Instagram

· Best Esthetician

· Best Body Contour

· Rookie of the year (opened this year)

· MVP (spa community service)

· Spa Hall Of Fame (made at least $300k this year)

Each of the speakers have been hand selected by Candace, due to their extraordinary work in the spa industry. This year’s speakers are:

· @womenceoproject – Sales

· @dollhousepretty – Mindset

· @_indiamonae – Wealth with Real Estate

· queenofbodysculpting – Marketing

· uniquebeautyatl – Marketing

· iamnikitab – Host

· chickswithcheques – Branding

· natashacurrency – Credit

· iampriiincesss – Stocks

· sixfigurespachick – Marketing

· Amour_body – Marketing

Candace is best known for her Award-Winning spa parties and her business instructional classes designed to empower millennial business owners. She has written over 30 e-books (for spa professionals) and has been invited to speak on mainstages internationally. A trailblazer in her own right, Holyfield has assisted over 500 spa owners not only launch their salon but create a six-figure income while doing so. Her work in the industry has not gone unnoticed. She has graced the stages and pages of some of the most coveted beauty magazines and expos. She has been the voice for African American spa owners b/c so many have been ignored or muted. This prompted the development of The Queen SpaExpo and The Black Spa Magazine.