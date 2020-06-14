Captain of the Tennessee State University Tiger Sharks Swimming Team and Commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Dies at 58

November 4, 1961 – June 2, 2020

Donald Reuben Moody, age 58 transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The fifth of eight children born in Detroit he has united with his late parents, George and Georgetta Moody, in that city.

Donald R. Moody graduated from Detroit Northern High School and at- tended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. At TSU he was the Captain of the Tennessee State Univer- sity Tiger Sharks Swimming Team and a Commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Throughout his sports career of competitive athletics, he was recognized for his school, city, university and national championship records. Donald loved participating annually in the Music City Marathon and other sporting events in Nashville.

Donald Moody leaves to mourn his absence, Dorinda Carter, the love of his life, his siblings, Beverly Stringer, George A., John S. (Janet), Miriam C. Satterwhite (Paul), Scott D., Karen A., Cleo M., Derica Dunn Baker, Manuel Dukes and Arthur Martin. He was also cherished by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.