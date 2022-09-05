Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – On August 21st, thousands of members, friends, family, special guests and fellow pastors filled the pews in person and virtually to celebrate Cathedral of Praise’s 56th anniversary.

For decades the ministry, under the executive leadership of Bishop Jerry L. Maynard, Sr. and Dr. Mary T. Maynard, has been a powerful and vibrant force within the Nashville community and beyond.

“I thank God for you and our ministry’s incredible 56 year journey. Today’s celebration has

been filled with truly unforgettable experiences,” Bishop Maynard told his congregation during the service. “So many poignant moments captured the over five decades celebrated.”

The commemorative service of worship, praise and reflection included testimonies from longstanding members and church leaders who have been blessed by the ministry over the years.

“I thank God for this ministry and for Bishop and Dr. Mary T. for [their] vision, love, and prayers,” remarked Deaconess Lettie Jean Giles. Cathedral of Praise (formerly Pentecostal Tabernacle), was founded in 1966 by the late Reverend Johnathan Greer. The first church was a small storefront along north Nashville’s inner-city on Clay Street with 125 faithful members. “I’ve been here since the very beginning 56 years ago. My life and those of

my [immediate and extended] family has been richly blessed and impacted immeasurably under the leadership of our anointed church visionary leaders,” remarked retired Davidson County educator Janice Kelly, Cathedral of Praise Commissioner of Education.

Under Bishop Maynard’s dynamic leadership since 1993, Cathedral of Praise has become one of Nashville’s largest Black churches.

“I am blessed to have a strong pastoral leadership team, staff and members who have taken hold of the vision set-forth and are truly dedicated to the mission of winning souls to Christ,” Maynard remarked. Today, Cathedral of Praise’s lasting legacy includes significant

growth amid Covid-19, a state-of-the-art sanctuary and campus, over 80 active ministries, and Gospel record label Jelama whose portfolio includes a Dove Award nominated album that debuted on Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Chart.



According to a recent Pew Research Study on “Faith Among Black Americans”, Black Churches are looked upon to save souls and much more. With Bishop Maynard’s 40 plus years signature mantra “maximize your potential” as a continuous guiding principle, of Praise commits to teaching the Christian principles of stewardship and excellence, imparting members and the community with the tools necessary to achieve their personal best in realizing their God ordained purpose.

“This is a great ministry for college students. They know how to connect with us at Cathedral. And, through the teaching ministry here, I’ve been inspired to pursue my dream and further my education,” said Alexis Clark a member and graduate student at Tennessee State University.

Purposeful and impactful local and global humanitarian outreach is a hallmark of the ministry. A large part of the Cathedral’s success is its ability to meet people of all ages and all walks of life where they are, and teaching self-confidence, self-reliance and selfless service that uplifts and empowers others.



Cathedral of Praise has extensive training programs that develop strong leaders; hosts seminars on money management, education, home ownership, entrepreneurship, resume writing and more; provides clothing, transportation and shelter to those in need; supports minority owned businesses; established a comprehensive Veterans Relief Program and Prison Ministry; and gives significant financial support to thousands impacted by natural disaster. In response to the pandemic, most recently Cathedral established free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to service underserved communities. The ministry makes education top priority and has awarded college scholarships to deserving students in excess of over $350,000 in recent years.

