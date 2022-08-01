Nashville, Tenn. (July 27, 2022) — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health and addiction services, has promoted Carol Bean to chief financial officer effective August 1, 2022.

Bean joined the long-established nonprofit in 2014 and most recently served as vice president of finance and assistant treasurer. As chief financial officer, she will manage Centerstone’s revenues of more than $295 million and lead a finance team of 225 professionals, including those working in financial planning and analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, procurement, and payroll.

Bean will also work alongside Centerstone’s chief information officer to have oversight of the organization’s robust information technology department.

“I feel blessed to be part of an organization that does such important work, especially with the current national focus on mental health,” said Bean. “Being able to serve alongside our staff to champion our noble purpose of delivering care that changes people’s lives motivates me every day. We have a very experienced group of finance professionals at Centerstone, and I look forward to leading the team.”

“Carol has always excelled at every facet of financial business and leadership here at Centerstone, and I’m excited to have her taking on the CFO role,” said David Guth, Centerstone chief executive officer. “She has the experience and knowledge required to help our organization continue growing and serving communities.”

Bean first joined Centerstone as assistant corporate controller then advanced to director and vice president posts. Prior to that, she served as finance manager at Deloitte Services LLP, account specialist at Cigna Government Services, accounting services supervisor at Coventry Healthcare, and regional accounting manager at America Service Group.

She holds a Masters of Business in administration from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in business administration, accounting from East Tennessee State University.



About Centerstone

Centerstone is a nonprofit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.