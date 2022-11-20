Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions donated 1,000 all-natural, antibiotic-free 14- to 16-lb. turkeys and sustainable, reusable shopping bags to Nashville families in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

On Friday, November 18, families were invited to pick up free turkeys. Employees of CMA CGM Group distributed the turkeys in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The event was part of the CMA CGM Group’s Giving Across America initiative to feed approximately 130,000 people this Thanksgiving.

Ed Aldridge, President of CMA CGM and American President Lines North America, stated, “At CMA CGM, we are honored to not only demonstrate our commitment to BETTER WAYS of doing business by giving back to our local communities, but to also support America’s poultry industry and the farmers who make this holiday possible. It is our hope that providing a healthy Thanksgiving staple to families who need support will ensure thousands more Americans are able to enjoy this special holiday.”