The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open in anticipation of extreme cold in Metro Nashville Davidson County.Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be set up at the 3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207.

A Transportation “Hub and Spoke” plan is in place for outreach workers to drop off individuals at designated locations in West, East, North, and South Nashville, to catch free vans to WeGo Central. Community partners will also receive instructions on after-hours overflow shelter drop-off procedures. People going to the shelter will ride free from WeGo Central on WeGo Public Transit line 23B between the hours of 7pm-11pm on nights when the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is open. Seasonal cold weather activated passes are available from outreach partners. Metro overflow shelter is accessible for men, women, couples, and people with pets. Standard hours of operation upon activation are 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. About Nashville’s Cold Weather Community Response Plan:From November 1 through March 31, Metro Nashville Davidson County implements a Cold Weather Community Response Plan. The plan focuses on giving people who experience homelessness the best possible information and assistance to seek emergency shelter indoors – especially during extremely cold weather situations.​Thursday, November 25, 20217:00 pm3230 Brick Church PikeNashville, TN 37207You can find more information about the Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan on this web site.