Community Oversight Board approves Policy Advisory Report on Metro Nashville Police Department Hiring Procedures

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–At its monthly board meeting on May 26, 2021, the Community Oversight Board (COB) unanimously voted to approve the Policy Advisory Report on Metro Nashville Police Department Hiring Procedures. The report, created by Metro Nashville Community Oversight (MNCO), the support staff for the COB, includes 11 recommendations for the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) regarding its hiring procedures for police officers.

The policy advisory report was initiated by the COB following a request by the NAACP to conduct a review of MNPD’s applicant background investigations. MNCO’s policy advisory report examines the criteria for background checks and how they are conducted in the recruitment process and the processes for investigating potential biases of recruits prior to employment by MNPD.

“We hope that Chief Drake will not only consider but implement the COB’s recommendations which will support and promote equity and diversity within the recruitment and hiring division of MNPD and continue to address any persistent systemic and structural issues that may exist that have lifelong impact on our most marginalized and vulnerable community members,” says COB Executive Director Jill Fitcheard.