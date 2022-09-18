Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Community Resource Center is hosting its inaugural All in for Hygiene event – a fun-filled, fundraising, casino-themed evening – on Friday, September 23.

“The Community Resource Center’s focus on Hygiene Insecurity has energized our donors and volunteers while providing critically important, essential items to families throughout the Middle Tennessee area,” explained Tina Doniger, Executive Director for the Community Resource Center. “We are excited to host this event to salute everyone who is partnering with us to create this kind of impact on our community.”

The nearly 40-year-old organization has completely transformed over the last two years to become Middle Tennessee’s only large-scale Hygiene Hub. In celebration of this change, guests will enjoy an evening of food, drinks, live music, silent auction, prizes and popular casino games for a great cause. The event will be at Rocketown, 601 4th Avenue S, from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets and sponsorships are available; visit https://crcmidtn.org/ for additional information.

Nearly 1 in 4 Middle Tennesseans experience hygiene insecurity, meaning that they cannot access or afford these basic essentials. The CRC is our community’s solution to Hygiene Insecurity, partnering with a network of over 300 nonprofits and schools across seven counties to provide hygiene assistance to over one million neighbors every year.

The Community Resource Center (CRC) provides basic, essential items to neighbors in need across seven counties in Middle Tennessee. The CRC is Middle Tennessee’s only Hygiene Hub, assisting during seasons of ongoing need and ready to respond during times of disaster. Through a network of nonprofit and school partners, the CRC provides consistent and free access to the products that government assistance programs do not cover or provide.

Those items include diapers, wipes, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene, laundry detergent, paper products, and household cleaning items. The CRC believes that these basic needs are essential to health, hygiene and human dignity. Access to basic hygiene items is a human right and not just a privilege for those who can afford the cost of being clean.