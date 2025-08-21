Davidson County Register of Deeds Hosts Community Open House

Nashville, TN — [August 18, 2025] — The Davidson County Register of Deeds Office recently opened its doors to the community for an Open House, welcoming neighbors, local leaders, and partners to learn more about the vital services the office provides.

The event featured guided tours, interactive discussions with staff, and opportunities for guests to explore how the Register of Deeds Office safeguards property records, preserves historical archives, and embraces new technologies to serve the public more efficiently.

A particularly meaningful moment came when the daughter of the late Felix Z. Wilson shared photographs of three generations of the Wilson family—each of whom served as Davidson County Register of Deeds. Together, the Wilsons held the position for an extraordinary 50 years, a legacy fondly remembered during the event.

“We were honored to welcome so many members of the community to our office,” said Karen Johnson, Davidson County Register of Deeds. “Our team works hard every day to provide efficient, transparent, and customer-focused service. The community’s support and engagement fuel our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Johnson also expressed her gratitude to staff for preparing the event and ensuring every guest felt welcomed. “Their dedication is the reason our office continues to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Nashville,” she added.

For residents who were unable to attend, the Register of Deeds Office remains open during business hours at 300 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN 37201, where staff are ready to assist with property records and other services.

About the Davidson County Register of Deeds Office

The Davidson County Register of Deeds is a constitutional office established by the Tennessee General Assembly as the custodian of legal documents pertaining to real property. The office maintains and preserves property records while safeguarding the county’s historical archives of ownership. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and transparency, the Register of Deeds provides essential services to homeowners, businesses, and community members. The office is currently led by Karen Johnson, the first woman and first African American elected to the position in Davidson County.