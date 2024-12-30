Denzel Washington Takes on a New Role as an Ordained Minister

With multiple Oscar wins under his belt and tons of love from the Academy over the years, it’s hard to dispute that Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time. He’s stepped into more than his fair share of iconic roles, including playing Malcolm X in the biopic of the same name from Spike Lee, as well as starring as Alonzo Harris in Training Day with Ethan Hawke, and most recently playing Macrinus in Gladiator 2 opposite Paul Mescal. Now in the later stages of his career, Washington is taking on a new role. A Facebook post from Christopher Bryant announced that Washington had been baptized and had also received his license as an ordained minister, which comes not long after Washington told Esquire that he’s unafraid to display his religion proudly and publicly, even if it means he won’t win another Oscar.

Before his recent role as Macrinus in Gladiator 2, the historical epic/legacy squeal from Ridley Scott, Washington reprised his role as Robert McCall for the third and final time in The Equalizer 3, the action thriller that grossed $191 million at the worldwide box office. This was two years after his role as Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which netted him yet another Oscar nomination for his performance in an already impressive resume. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Earlier in 2021, before starring as Macbeth, Washington teamed up with Rami Malek and Jared Leto for The Little Things, the police procedural that’s currently lacking a streaming home and is only available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

What Are Denzel Washington’s Highest-Grossing Movies?

Gladiator 2 passed American Gangster not long ago to become the highest-grossing movie of Denzel Washington’s career; the 2007 crime thriller finished its theatrical run with $267 million globally, $150 million behind the current total of Gladiator 2. The third-highest-grossing movie of Denzel Washington’s career is Safe House, the action epic in which Washington stars alongside Ryan Reynolds, which grossed $207 million at the worldwide box office. Philadelphia and The Equalizer occupy the #4 and #5 spots on the list, with $201 million and $192 million, respectively.

Denzel Washington can be seen in theaters now alongside Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Washington’s career and find tickets below for a showing of Gladiator 2 near you.

Your changes have been saved

Email is sent

Email has already been sent

Gladiator II

7/10

Lucius Verus, the son of Maximus’s beloved Lucilla, returns to Rome after years in the wilderness. Captured by Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius, he is thrust into the gladiatorial arena. As he battles for survival, he encounters Macrinus, a former slave-turned-merchant, and faces the corrupt twin emperors Caracalla and Geta.

Director Ridley Scott

Cast Matthew Charlery-Smith, Mikhail Basmadjian, Alexander Simkin, Hadrian Howard, Chi Lewis Parry, Riana Duce, Alfie Tempest, Lee Charles, Paul Candelent, Maxime Durand, Joseph Quinn, May Calamawy, Alexander Karim, Tim McInnerny, Chidi Ajufo, Connie Nielsen, Matt Lucas, Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Denzel Washington, Peter Mensah, Derek Jacobi

Rating R

Runtime 148 minutes

Genres Drama, Action, History, Adventure, Epic

Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures

FIND TICKETS