Dr. Judy Douglas Holmes Passes Away

Dr. Judy Douglas Holmes was born in September 1952 and passed away peacefully on January 21, at the age of 72. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and highly respected member of her community.

Dr. Holmes was preceded in her transition from this life by her parents, Julia and Andrew Douglas. She is survived and will be sorely missed by her only daughter, Monica (Donald); three sisters, Deborah, Angela (Kevin), and Karen; nieces, Detriea, Sophia, Angela, Myria, Julia, Tiare, Jordan, and Yuri; nephews/godsons, Courtland and London; nephew Courtland, II; bonus grandchildren, bonus great-grandchildren, and a host of beloved extended family members.

Dr. Holmes grew up in Nashville, TN. She was very serious about her education, graduating as the Valedictorian from North High School, earning her BS from Vanderbilt University, and her MBA from The University of Tennessee – Nashville (now Tennessee State University). Prior to earning her doctorate, Dr. Holmes was first a manufacturing manager at E.I. DuPont deNemours, Inc. and then moved to France for several years due to her former husband’s job. While there, Dr. Holmes travelled extensively throughout Europe, visiting 14 countries, meeting friends, and creating memories she cherished for the rest of her life.

When the Holmes family returned to the United States they settled in Greenville, SC. While living in SC, Dr. Holmes earned her Ph.D. from Clemson University and taught at various universities until she returned home to TN. Upon moving to TN, she joined the Computer Information Systems department faculty at Middle TN State University (MTSU), where she earned her tenure and remained until her retirement nearly two decades later.

Dr. Holmes was known by all to be exceptionally loving, generous, and kind. Although she had many hobbies, what she enjoyed most was celebrating life to the fullest with family and friends. Those who knew her will certainly miss her parties and other hosted events. Throughout her life, she gave back to the community whenever possible. Dr. Holmes was a member of several humanitarian and civic organizations including: the Hendersonville Chapter of Links, Inc. (Alumnae); Jack and Jill, Inc. (Alumnae); The Nashville Chapter of Girl Friends, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Dazzling Red Hat Sisters. She was a member of various churches over the years including St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Her legacy is one of strong faith in the Lord, staunch support for her community, and steadfast love for her family and friends. Dr. Holmes’ absence will be felt profoundly by all who had the privilege of knowing her.