Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr. Legacy Breakfast to be held April 22, 2021

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)-Join Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center as they host a virtual legacy breakfast honoring the life of Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr., a pioneer in Nashville medicine.

Dr. Walker was one of the first African Americans voted into the Nashville Academy of Medicine and was on the Board of Hospital Commissioners of Nashville General Hospital. He founded Meharry Neighborhood Health Center in 1968, which was later renamed Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center. In 2018, Dr. Walker was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame.

The breakfast will take place online via Zoom and will feature a keynote address by Charlene Dewey, MD, MED, MACP, Professor of Medical Education and Administration at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. James Hildreth will receive the Dr. Matthew Walker Sr. Legacy Award, and State Representative Harold Love will accept the Michelle B. Marrs Advocacy Award.

The event is free to the public, and donations are appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center.

REGISTER HERE