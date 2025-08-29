Dr. Price named senior pastor at Schrader Lane

NASHVILLE, TN — For over 100 years, Schrader Lane Church of Christ has been a pillar of faith, leadership, and community in Nashville, Tennessee. What began on Jefferson Street has grown into a congregation of over 1,000 members, supported by more than 50 ministries that serve both the church and the broader community. With a legacy of spreading the gospel across the United States and abroad, Schrader Lane remains steadfast in its mission to conduct the work of the Lord.

Today, the church marks a new chapter in its historic journey. After an extensive national search, Schrader Lane Church of Christ joyfully announces the appointment of Dr. Richard Price as its new Senior Minister. Dr. Price is a nationally respected voice in ministry, higher education, and community engagement. His leadership and vision will build upon Schrader Lane’s remarkable legacy of faithfulness and service, guiding the congregation into a new season of growth and spiritual renewal.

Dr. Price recently served as Senior Minister of the North Green Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi, and as Dean of the Chapel at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia.