Eggs Up Grill Reaches Milestone with 100th Location Now Open in Kingsport

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Eggs Up Grill recently opened in Kingsport, Tennessee—its 100th restaurant. Owned and operated by local franchisee Ken Bates and his son, Ethan, the new location will bring fresh-made breakfast, brunch and lunch to the community seven days a week.

The new Kingsport restaurant, located at 2003 North Eastman Road, Suite 210, is the Bates family’s third Eggs Up Grill, joining two successful locations in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee and Virginia, with three additional restaurants planned for the region. A Kingsport native and 36-year restaurant veteran, Bates previously owned multiple Little Caesars locations before joining the Eggs Up Grill brand. Their newest restaurant marks not only continued growth for the Bates family, but also the brand’s expanding footprint across Tennessee and beyond.

“This is more than just another opening. Kingsport is home to Eggs Up Grill’s 100th restaurant, and we’re incredibly proud to bring that milestone to East Tennessee,” said Ken Bates, owner of Eggs Up Grill Kingsport. “This brand has given our family the opportunity to build something lasting together, and we look forward to serving this community with great food and friendly hospitality.”

With 100 locations currently in operation and more than 85 under development or committed to open, the brand is poised for continued growth.