By Clint Confehr



PULASKI, TN — “The connection … between employer and hired

labor” as mentioned in the Emancipation Proclamation deserves close

examination, according to a Juneteenth speaker here.



Richard Kemp of Pulaski deals with tax issues for clients at his own

office. He says financial literacy is “the key to financial freedom.”



Investments and controllable assets can supplant a system of hired labor

and support a life of greater freedom.



Kemp and other speakers, including Pulaski native Van Johnson now of

Murfreesboro who hosts The Scenario Radio Show, celebrated

Juneteenth as when, in Galveston, Texas, Union troops enforced

emancipation. Juneteenth was: nearly 30 months after Lincoln’s

proclamation; 10 weeks after the Confederacy surrendered; and, five

weeks after the war’s last battle 62 miles northwest of Galveston.



“Nobody is free until all of us are free,” said Van Johnson who appears

as Van Everette to avoid confusion with another commentator. He’s on:

107.1 and 103.7 FM Nashville on Saturdays; other stations elsewhere;

and podcasts.



Juneteenth, according to Janice Tucker who helped organize celebration

here, is “to share with and educate the community — not only African-

Americans — about the importance of the day.”



Pulaski native Keidron Turner, a rising Belmont University senior, spoke

at W.D. Savage Park where the NAACP held the event. “It took brave

people like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King to remind us that we’ve been free only so long,” Turner said. Blacks should: “act like we’ve been

free for that long; exercise those freedoms; organize; run for office; and

get out to vote.”



Kemp said, “I want to focus on something that’s tangible… You want to

be free in your mind.” He discounts a “mindset that you have to be

subject to somebody else’s vision.” He quotes Robert Kiyosaki, an

author who founded Rich Global and Rich Dad Company: “How much

did your job pay you to give up on your dream?”



Lincoln’s proclamation freed people to be soldiers through “an absolute

equality of personal rights … [T]he connection heretofore existing

between … [slavers and enslaved] becomes that between employer and

hired labor.” Freedmen were advised to remain at home “and work for

wages.”

“To me,” Kemp said, “that was the birth of the new slave.”



Work agreements have employees devote time and labor — which might

be dedicated to their dreams — in exchange for wages and benefits to

support their employer’s business; someone else’s dream.



“There’s more of a move for financial freedom in America now,” Kemp

said. “It’s no longer about Black and white, or about slavery. The

conversation needs to be about financial freedom … to be free to enjoy

your life and be with your family.”



Juneteenth was Father’s Day when unionization of a Baltimore-area

Apple store was reported by The New York Times; more than 24 “Apple

stores … expressed interest in unionizing …”



Kemp advocates self employment. Johnson said “There are people who

cannot afford to be independent contractors.”

Without social media, Tucker said, soldiers told enslaved people what

the “slave master didn’t want them to know.”



Pulaski’s website says the city wants a “proactive community that draws

… strength from … heritage and … diversity of … citizens while

respecting the dignity of the individual … encouraging citizen

participation, responding to … collective needs of the community, and

serving the public trust with fairness and integrity.”

“That,” Tucker said, “is a great goal. It’s a long path. We’re headed in

the right direction. True change comes when we are all recognized, and

hearts have truly changed.”



Pulaski native Lena Will Brown Prince, Antioch, was the first Black

graduate of Martin Methodist College (now UT Southern) in Pulaski

where the Klan started. Does she feel prejudice there? “I don’t notice it,

but I’m not there that much.”

