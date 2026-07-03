Largest Fireworks Show in Nashville History to Include 1,000 Drones

NASHVILLE — Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration will feature the largest fireworks show in the city’s history, highlighted by a 1,000-drone display and the debut of the largest fireworks shells ever launched in Music City.

The Fireworks and Drone Show, presented by Crav’n Flavor®, will fill more of the sky above the Cumberland River than ever before. For the first time, the display will include 12-inch shells, which are more than three times larger in volume and weight than the 8-inch shells used in previous years. Each shell weighs more than 20 pounds, rises approximately 1,200 feet into the air and produces a burst spanning more than 1,000 feet across.

The show will also feature more than 1,000 floating flares, creating the illusion of lights suspended above the Cumberland River and adding another visual element to the production.

Organizers say the two-minute finale will once again rank among the most powerful in the country, featuring thousands of fireworks, more than 1,000 salute “boomers” and a wide spectrum of colors.

The fireworks and drone show, along with the day’s musical performances, are free and open to the public.

Fireworks This will be the largest fireworks show in the city’s history, filling more of the sky above the Cumberland River than ever before.

For the first time, Nashville’s fireworks display will feature 12-inch shells, the largest ever launched in the city. More than three times larger in volume and weight than the 8-inch shells used in previous years, each shell weighs more than 20 pounds and soars 1,200 feet into the air before bursting into a display spanning more than 1,000 feet across.

The show will also include more than 1,000 floating flares, creating the illusion of lights suspended above the Cumberland River and adding another dramatic visual element to the show.

The show’s two-minute finale will once again rank among the most powerful in the country, featuring thousands of fireworks, more than 1,000 salute “boomers” and a vibrant spectrum of colors.

Twenty technicians from Pyro Shows will set up the show over the course of 12 days.

40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire will be used in the show. Stretched end to end, that wire would span the distance between Nashville and Memphis.

Twelve flatbed trailers mounted with fireworks will be staged outside Nissan Stadium.

Some 225 tons of sand will be used to bury the largest shells.

There will be eight pyrotechnicians in a steel bunker located in the middle of the show firing the shells synchronized to the Nashville Symphony performance.

FIREWORKS VIEWING For those primarily interested in watching the fireworks and drone show, presented by Crav’n Flavor®, they are encouraged to go to the following locations that are part of the city’s July 4th event campus: Lower Broadway

Ascend Amphitheater

Riverfront Park

The Green at Riverfront Park

Public Square Park

Music City Walk of Fame Park

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

Gay Street Connector Exclusive Viewing Area packages are available for purchase. This experience is known to sell out quickly and space is limited: Lodging Package or Ticket. Audio will be available on Broadway from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue, Walk of Fame Park, Riverfront Park, The Green at Riverfront Park, Gay Street Connector, Public Square Park, Second Avenue North and Ascend Amphitheater. Thirteen delay video screens will be placed throughout the campus: the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage, along Broadway, Ascend Amphitheater, Gay Street Connector, Riverfront Park, The Green at Riverfront Park, Public Square Park, Bridgestone Arena Plaza and Walk of Fame Park. A video screen and picnic tables will be on Second Avenue near Commerce Street. Those sitting in Ascend Amphitheater will be able to watch the concert on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage on a screen, while those on Broadway will be able to watch the Nashville Symphony performance on two onstage screens.