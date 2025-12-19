Former NFL Lineman Ramon Foster Signs Multi-Year Deal With 104.5 The Zone

NASHVILLE, TN — Cumulus Media ’s 104.5 The Zone | Zone TV (WGFX-FM) , announced that Vol For Life and NFL standout Ramon Foster, on-air host of 104.5 The Zone’s popular morning show Ramon & Will, has signed on for multiple years with the station. This ensures that listeners will continue to enjoy Foster’s insights and personality weekdays from 6:00am–10:00am on Ramon & Will, available on 104.5 The Zone and via the Zone Podcast Network. ’s, announced that Vol For Life and NFL standout Ramon Foster, on-air host of 104.5 The Zone’s popular morning show, has signed on for multiple years with the station. This ensures that listeners will continue to enjoy Foster’s insights and personality weekdays from 6:00am–10:00am on, available on 104.5 The Zone and via the Zone Podcast Network.

For the past five years, Foster has energized mornings on Ramon & Will, blending insider knowledge with humor and relatability. His unique perspective as a Vol For Life and NFL veteran has made him a cornerstone of The Zone’s brand and a vital part of its sports ecosystem. Fans can also expect expanded game-day coverage, special guests, and community-driven content as The Zone deepens its role as the region’s sports hub. The long-term renewal reinforces The Zone’s commitment to being the region’s premier sports authority, connecting fans, athletes, and partners through authentic conversation and local insight.

A Tennessee native with deep roots in the Volunteer State, Foster’s journey embodies the passion and grit that define sports in Middle Tennessee. Born in West Tennessee, he starred at the University of Tennessee, earning All-SEC honors before embarking on an 11-year NFL career as a guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since retiring from professional football, Foster has become a trusted voice for fans as a color analyst for Vol Network football broadcasts and a dynamic on-air personality for The Zone.

Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Nashville, said: “Ramon brings unmatched authenticity, knowledge, and passion — not just on air, but in our communities and in the hearts of fans and clients alike. His presence strengthens 104.5 The Zone | Zone TV as the heartbeat of Middle Tennessee sports. We’re thrilled to continue this journey together.”

Paul Mason, Programming Operations Manager, 104.5 The Zone, commented: “Ramon is the perfect embodiment of what The Zone stands for — local sports passion, credibility, and connection. His instincts, stories, and relatability make our mornings stronger and our sports brand more authentic.”

Foster remarked: “I am thrilled to announce the extension of my media career with 104.5 The Zone for the foreseeable future. Engaging in lively discussions about sports, life, and pop culture with our passionate listeners each morning has been instrumental in my seamless transition from the NFL. The Zone’s impressive reach in Nashville, its surrounding areas, and nationwide through digital platforms is truly unparalleled. I eagerly anticipate continuing to grow alongside our fans, the station, and Nashville and surrounding cities for many years to come. I appreciate everyone who’s supported me, my wife and kids, Zone Family, and our listening audience I run into often while out in the community. Thank you again!”

https://www.1045thezone.com/ . For more information or to stream 104.5 The Zone, visit:

About Ramon Foster

Ramon Sentel Foster, born January 7, 1986, in Henning, TN, is a distinguished former offensive guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2009–2019). A four-year starter at Tennessee, he earned All‑SEC honors and later starred as a consistent, high-level performer in the NFL with 160 games played and 145 starts. After retiring, Foster transitioned to media, becoming a respected color analyst for Vol Network football broadcasts while maintaining his role as morning co-host on 104.5 The Zone.

About 104.5 The Zone / WGFX-FM

104.5 The Zone is Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s premier live and local sports station and brand, delivering unmatched coverage, personality, and passion from 6AM to 7PM every weekday. As the flagship home of the Tennessee Titans, the exclusive Nashville affiliate of the University of Tennessee Volunteers, and the official broadcast partner of Nashville SC, WGFX-FM is where sports fans come to connect, celebrate, and stay informed.

The station’s powerhouse lineup kicks off with Ramon & Will from 6–10AM, featuring 11-year NFL veteran and Vol For Life Ramon Foster, and sport analyst Will Boling. From 10AM–1PM, Buck Reising delivers a bold, unfiltered perspective that challenges conventional thinking and keeps listeners on their toes. Then from 1–3PM, Titans All-Pro Safety Blaine Bishop and Zach Lyons Cover 2 delivers a no-nonsense, high-energy breakdown of the game that hits harder than a safety blitz. Afternoons heat up with 3HL, hosted by Brent Dougherty, Dawn Davenport, and Ron Slay from 3–7PM. Brent — known as the Mayor of Middle Tennessee Sports — brings deep local connections, while Dawn’s SEC expertise and sideline reporting add insider depth. Ron Slay, a former SEC Player of the Year for Tennessee Basketball, brings charisma and energy that light up the airwaves.

https://1045thezone.com . Beyond the mic, 104.5 The Zone is everywhere — from pop-up events and broadcasts and high school football coverage to podcasts, on-demand audio, social media, and 104-5 The Zone TV. Whether you’re tuning in on the radio, online, or on the go with the app, our mission is simple: bring the content to you, the 104.5 The Zone listener. For more information or to stream 104.5 The Zone, visit

About Cumulus Media