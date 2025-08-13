Former Shelby County commissioner Bolton, passes

MEMPHIS, TN — Julian Bolton, an attorney, civil rights advocate and former Shelby County commissioner, died Monday at age 75.

Bolton held the county office for 24 years. He retired from law in 2024. Bolton grew up in Memphis’ Klondike

neighborhood and returned to the city in 1967 to attend Rhodes College. He became active in the civil rights movement and marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Walker Bolton, their three children, and grandchildren.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View

Rd., Memphis, TN. A public celebration of life will be announced in the coming days.