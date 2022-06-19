FRANKLIN, TENN. (TN Tribune) DeAngelis Diamond is honored to have completed the addition to Franklin Christian Academy located near downtown Franklin on Old Charlotte Pike E. This project included a 33,000-square-foot 10-classroom addition to the existing campus, which allowed the school to add grades 1-4, expanding the total school enrollment to 335 students.

Additional project highlights include a new turf sports field which provides brand-new programs for the school, more parking, a common area for lunch, high-quality visual and performing art rooms, new admin space, learning alcoves, and access to 96W with a connection to Mack Hatcher bike/walking path. Design of the new addition was facilitated by 906 Studio Architects which included high-performance lighting, daylighting and views to all classrooms and alcoves, and operable fenestrations at all classrooms to provide fresh air to all students and faculty.

Construction began March 2021 and was completed on time and under budget. The sports field was delivered 7 months ahead of schedule in time for the 2021 Football season. Direct Material Purchases provided tax savings of $179,500.

“It was our honor to build Franklin Christian Academy’s Addition and create lasting relationships with the school, design team, trade partners, and families,” said Kris Duran, Nashville Division Manager. “We are grateful to all that have provided their expertise to support FCA’s healthy environment, excellence, quality, and culture.”

DeAngelis Diamond is an innovative, award-winning, national construction management firm, specializing in commercial, multifamily, and healthcare construction with more than 26 years of general contracting experience across the United States and in the Caribbean Islands. It’s one of America’s fastest growing companies, according to Inc. 5000, and is listed on ENR’s Top 400 Contractors list annually. DeAngelis Diamond’s mission is to develop authentic relationships and have a positive influence on everyone they meet. Visit deangelisdiamond.com for more information.