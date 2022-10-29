(Franklin, Tenn.) – On Saturday, October 29, neighbors of all backgrounds are invited to attend the Mosque Open House at the Islamic Center of Williamson County, TN (ICWC). The purpose of the open house is to address the increase in Islamophobia and provide an opportunity for the neighbors to get acquainted with Muslim neighbors and deepen their understanding of the Islamic faith.

Place: Islamic Center Williamson County

Saturday, Oct. 29, 11:30 am – 2 pm

320 Mallory Station Rd. Franklin, TN 37067

Two Muslim organizations are hosting this event: GainPeace, and the ICWC. GainPeace is a national Islamic organization that conducts several educational forums and provides literature and opportunities for our fellow Americans to learn the facts about Islam.

“Muslims are opening the doors of our Mosques to

our neighbors to allow them to get to know the Muslim community,” said GainPeace Director Dr. Sabeel Ahmed. “The current political climate has created an environment of mistrust, and also a curiosity in public to learn more about Islam, and these Mosque Open Houses will educate them and take any questions on Islam.” Dr. Ahmed added, ‘The open house will also create opportunities to form alliances between the Muslim Americans and their neighbors to better the community. The Mosques will serve lunch to the guests.

Program