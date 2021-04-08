Free Grocery Giveaway and Tax Relief Assistance

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee, Metropolitan Minority Caucus, and the Department of Social Services are working diligently alongside community partners to ensure Nashvillians have access to essential resources during this unprecedented and challenging time.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, this weekend the “Build the Block” community event has been postponed, from Saturday, April 10, 2021, to Friday, April 16, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

To unify Nashville’s collective efforts, organizers are hosting “Build the Block” to connect, coordinate and distribute vital resources from property tax relief assistance to free grocery distribution for our city’s most vulnerable residents.