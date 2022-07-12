Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Vernon Winfrey, age 89, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Zelma Winfrey and survived by his daughter, Oprah Winfrey, and son, Thomas Walker. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service, including the sole proprietor of the Winfrey Barber Shop in East Nashville.
From 1975-1991, he served on the Nashville Metropolitan Council representing the 5th district. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Tennessee State University and the Tennessee State Barber Board. In 2016, Vernon was inducted into the National Barber Hall of Fame and honored for his 56 years as a master barber.
Vernon was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and where he was a deacon for 45 years.
Lie In State
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Robert E. Lewis Memorial Chapel
2500 Clarksville Pike
Nashville , Tennessee, United States
Family Visitation
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Temple Church
3810 Kings Lane
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Celebration of Life
11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Temple Church
3810 Kings Lane
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
