Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Vernon Winfrey, age 89, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Zelma Winfrey and survived by his daughter, Oprah Winfrey, and son, Thomas Walker. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service, including the sole proprietor of the Winfrey Barber Shop in East Nashville.

From 1975-1991, he served on the Nashville Metropolitan Council representing the 5th district. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Tennessee State University and the Tennessee State Barber Board. In 2016, Vernon was inducted into the National Barber Hall of Fame and honored for his 56 years as a master barber.

Vernon was a charter member of Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and where he was a deacon for 45 years.

Lie In State

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Robert E. Lewis Memorial Chapel

2500 Clarksville Pike

Nashville , Tennessee, United States

MASK must be worn at all times.

Family Visitation

10:00 am – 11:00 am

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Temple Church

3810 Kings Lane

Nashville, Tennessee, United States

MASK must be worn at all times.

Celebration of Life

11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Temple Church

3810 Kings Lane

Nashville, Tennessee, United States

MASK must be worn at all times.