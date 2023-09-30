Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Gayle Miles-Scott, former Supreme Tamiouchos, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority during the administration of the 30th Supreme Basileus Soror Glenda Glover, became an Ivy Beyond the Wall on September 27, 2023. Soror Miles-Scott served in this role from 2018-2022 as well as treasurer of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Educational Advancement Foundation®. She also served as Chairman of the International Financial Officer Certification Committee through two administrations from 2010-2018.



Soror Miles-Scott was initiated in November 1980 into Beta Omega Chapter located in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a Silver Soror, Life Member, and active member of Beta Sigma Omega Chapter located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony for Gayle Miles-Scott will be held Thursday, October 5, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m. at Prospect Baptist Church, 2809 N. Missouri Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73111.

A memorial service will be held for her on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 1700 NE 7th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73117.