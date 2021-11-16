Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–GM Spring Hill is hosting a hiring event for over 120 temporary production positions.



GM will conduct interviews and perform drug testing on-site to make same

day hiring decisions. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States to apply for all roles.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



WHERE: GM Spring Hill Manufacturing Visitors Center

100 Saturn Parkway, Spring Hill, TN 37174

TO APPLY: Click Here for Application Link.

QR Code to apply pictured right.

CONTACT: Allison May | GM Communications | Allison.May@gm.com | (615) 801-6476

Diversity Information. General Motors is committed to being a workplace that is not only free of discrimination, but one that genuinely fosters inclusion and belonging. We strongly believe that workforce diversity creates an environment in which our employees can thrive and develop better products for our customers. We understand and embrace the variety through which people gain experiences whether through professional, personal, educational, or volunteer opportunities. GM is proud to be an equal

opportunity employer. We encourage interested candidates to review the key responsibilities and qualifications and apply for any positions that match your skills and capabilities.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.