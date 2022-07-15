LEBANON, TN – Join us for great family fun and entertainment at the 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair! 10 days of Rides, Fair Food and so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit! This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay.



The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair presented by your Mid-South Ford dealers is just around the corner and excitement is building. The volunteers are working hard finalizing plans and getting over 150 events ready for the Fair that opens Thursday, August 18 and runs through Saturday, August 27. Fair catalogs will be delivered the week of July 11. Check out the Fair catalog and our website (wilsoncountyfair.net) for a complete list of competitions, activities and entertainment.

Tickets to the Fair are on sale now online and at Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair Office. Season and Mega Tickets will be available at local banks after July 11. There are lots of special deals this year, and we don’t want you to miss out.



Regular Admission During the Fair: $12 Adults, $6 Children 6-12 years of age, Children 5 and under FREE! Season Tickets are $45 and good for admission all 10 days of the Fair. For only $45 you can receive a $120 value!



Specials for a limited time: Opening Day Celebration Special (Thursday, August 18, 2022): 1⁄2 Price off Admission – $6 for ages 13 and up- $3 for Ages 6-12 – Age 5 and Under Free. Admission tickets can be purchased online or at the Fair.

Opening Day Ride Special (Thursday, August 18, 2022): $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of tickets). Tickets can be purchased at the Carnival Ticket Booths.



Mega Tickets: Includes one gate admission and ride armband – good for one day only. Mega tickets can be purchased online for $30 and can only be purchased until midnight on Wednesday, August 17. These tickets will not be available after this date. This is a two-part ticket that includes single day admission and ride ticket and can be used any day during the Fair.



Euro Slide Tickets: $5 each or 3 for $10 and is a separate ticket from the ride armbands. The Euro Slide is a 65-foot-tall slide with seven lanes of fun.



Season, Mega and Euro Slide Tickets are available online (convenience fee applies).

Visit the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair website at wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.



We’ll see YOU at the Fair!