Gospel Music Association Announces Easter Broadcast Special on TBN

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) The Gospel Music Association will air its first Easter broadcast special, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration. Conceptualized as a way to celebrate and recognize Christ’s death and resurrection through song, the star-studded line-up includes powerful performances by Amy Grant, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, CeCe Winans, Ellie Holcomb, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Peck & New River, Natalie Grant & Bernie Herms, Nicole C., and Zach Williams. Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration will broadcast worldwide on TBN Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CST with additional broadcasts at 11:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 p.m. CST and Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. CST.

Filmed without a live audience, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration is a production of the Gospel Music Association. The show is produced by Paul Wright and Curtis Stoneberger, who also produced the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards show, and executive produced by Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt. The team has assembled a special event featuring Easter-focused performances and messages sure to encourage and inspire.

“The idea for this show was to come together as a music community around the holy time of Easter,” Paul Wright says. “This is a powerful and humbling story, and our artists really focused on those range of emotions in their songs.”

“What better way to honor the resurrection of Jesus than through songs and worship,” GMA President Jackie Patillo says. “And we’re so grateful for our partners TBN, CCLI, and Cantinas Arts Foundation. They really helped make this special event possible.”

For more information on Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration, visit https://gospelmusic.org/ easter. Viewers can locate the broadcast on TBN using the network’s channel finder HERE, via TBN’s live stream HERE, or by downloading the app to view TBN on Apple or Android devices.