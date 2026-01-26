Gov. Lee Announces Key Judicial Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced three key judicial appointments.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

· Kyle Hixson

· Steve Maroney

· Rachel Hurt

Kyle Hixson currently serves as a Judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. He earned his bachelor’s degree at The University of Tennessee and juris doctor at The University of Tennessee College of Law. Hixson has been appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Holly Kirby.

Steve Maroney currently serves as Chancellor for the 26th Judicial District. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Union University and juris doctor at The University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. Maroney has been appointed to the Western Section of the Tennessee Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenny Armstrong.

Rachel Hurt currently serves as a partner at Arnett, Baker, Draper, and Hagood. Hurt earned her bachelor’s degree at Syracuse University and juris doctor at The University of Tennessee College of Law. Hurt has been appointed to the Eastern Section of the Tennessee Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Judge D. Michael Swiney.