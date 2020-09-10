Gov. Lee Appoints Two Members to THDA Board

Joann Massey, left and Matt McGauley

Gov. Bill Lee has appointed two new members to serve on the THDA Board of Directors, Joann Massey of Memphis and Matt McGauley of Chattanooga in August.

Massey, a Memphis native, currently serves as the City of Memphis’ Director of Business Diversity & Compliance where she supports the growth and development of small, minority and women-owned businesses.

McGauley is the fourth-generation president and CEO of Fidelity Trust Company. The company manages and owns a portfolio of commercial properties in Chattanooga and features development, brokerage and management divisions.

