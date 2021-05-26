Groundbreaking Set for Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s New Location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 25) — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) is preparing for the construction of its new two-story home at the corner of Woodmont Avenue and Belmont Boulevard in the Green Hills neighborhood, which is set for completion in late 2022.

Demolition has been completed on the six-acre site, which was purchased from the state of Tennessee last year. Construction is expected to begin sometime this summer.

Funders, donors, city officials, and CFMT board and staffers will gather for a brief program at 10:30 am Wednesday, May 26 at the site. The building’s architects, project manager and site consultants also will be on hand.

WHO: The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

WHAT: Groundbreaking for new home

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26

WHERE: Richards Street near the corner of Woodmont Avenue and Belmont Boulevard in Nashville.