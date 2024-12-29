The Nashville Chapter of the Tennessee State University Alumni Association hosted its annual Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony, a vibrant event aimed at supporting deserving students and recognizing outstanding community leaders. Held as a fundraising event, the ceremony honored Mrs. Gwendolyn H. Vincent for her longstanding contributions to Tennessee State University and the Nashville community.

The event brought together alumni, faculty, staff, families, and friends, with Nashville Chapter President Dwight L. Beard and Recording Secretary Valerie Bracey presenting awards in categories such as Ambassador, Community Leader, Faculty and Staff, Outstanding Alumni, and Supporter Award. Gloria Sanders from TSU’s Office of Institutional Advancement highlighted donation opportunities through the Close the Gap campaign and estate planning.

The celebration was further enriched with festive photos by Patrice Darby of Photos by Patrice, and musical performances by former student Gary Hill, who sang one of Mrs. Vincent’s favorite songs, and TSU alumna Keesha Rainey, who performed with her band. Special thanks were extended to the Events and Fundraising Committee, chaired by Gwendolyn Harris, as well as community partner Nashville General Hospital and its CEO, TSU alumnus Dr. Joseph Webb, who also delivered the invocation. Dr. Robbie K. Melton generously pledged a $1,000 donation and a continued monthly contribution to help with TSU student tuition. Additionally, Dr. Melton announced that members would receive access to professional development training through the TSU SMART Center, a valuable incentive for joining the Nashville Chapter.

During the Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony, the following individuals were honored for their exceptional contributions to Tennessee State University and the broader community:

Ambassador Award, TSU alumnus Amos-Leon Otis

Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board, SoBran, Inc. In recognition of his exemplary commitment and dedication to honoring the legacy of Tennessee State University and promoting its initiatives.

Faculty and Staff Award, TSU faculty/staff member Dr. Robbie K. Melton

Interim Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs and Vice President for Technology Innovations, Tennessee State University, in recognition of significantly going above and beyond specific job duties and demonstrating excellence in support of Tennessee State University’s mission.

Community Leader Award, Dwayne Tucker, Tennessee State University Interim President, and Phil Williams, Chief Investigative Reporter, News Channel 5, WTVF-TV, in recognition of their superior commitment and effective leadership in addressing the needs of the Nashville community and its citizens.

Outstanding Alumni and Supporter Award, Robert N. Bailey, Roscoe Beaty, T. Monae Fletcher, Oscar W. Jeffries, David W. Jones, and Damon T. Williams, Sr., in recognition of their modeling Tennessee State University’s motto, “Think, Work, and Serve,” in the alumni community and beyond.

In his final message at the Gwendolyn H. Vincent Holiday Brunch and Awards Ceremony, Nashville Chapter President Dwight L. Beard expressed deep gratitude and a call to action for the alumni community. He said, “The Gwendolyn H. Vincent Scholarship Brunch brings relationships to the university, helps save the university, and we all stand on the pillars and the legacy of men and women that gave back to the university. The baton is left in our hands to continue the alumni tradition of giving back. Many have paved the way for future students to have a successful education at TSU. We must come together as one in love and compassion to have a successful university. Thank you.”

Beard’s words served as a reminder of the importance of continued support, unity, and dedication to the future of Tennessee State University.