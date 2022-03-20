BAINES, GWENDOLYN LOUISE native of Nashville was an author, lecturer, and syndicated advice columnist.

However, her most important role was mother. Gwendolyn departed from her loving family on March 14, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina at age 78.

Gwendolyn was born in Nashville, TN on August 7, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents (Geneva and Rev. John C. Hunt, Sr.), and four siblings.



Gwendolyn is survived by her devoted daughter, Rosita Baines Lee, her loving nephew Bobby (Felicia) Hunt, and their children Jordan and Hailey of California. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (Douglas) Cromwell, their children [Grayson and Melissa (Dan)] in Massachusetts, and a host of other nieces and nephews.



She graduated from Pearl High School and attended Tennessee State University. Many know Gwendolyn from her years of working at Meharry Medical College and Vanderbilt University in Nashville.



During Gwendolyn’s life she accomplished the following:

 Author of 8 books

 America’s #1 African American Nationally Syndicated Advice Columnist with over 15 million readers per

week. “Ask Gwendolyn Baines,” syndicated through the National Newspapers Publishers Association

(NNPA).

 Sought after lecturer – selected to participate in the African American Women on Tour (AAWT), and lectured in Washington, DC, and across the country. Also, a public speaker for numerous youth and civic groups, and graduations.

 Hosted her own online radio show where she gave relationship advice.

 In 1997, she served as the state of Tennessee’s Coordinator for the Million Woman March.

 She has also helped countless novice writers become published through “The Gwendolyn Baines Literary Explosion!” [writers’ workshop].

Gwendolyn loved to travel, and lived in Chicago, IL, New York City, NY, and Long Beach, CA, before returning home to Nashville, TN. She eventually relocated to Raleigh, NC to be closer to her daughter.



Online condolences can be made to the family at Lori’s Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Raleigh, NC.



https://lorisfuneralhome.com. After cremation, a private graveside ceremony will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

A Celebration of Life ceremony is being planned for a later date. When available, details will be listed on the website for funeral home website (Lori’s Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to the American Diabetes Association in the name of Gwendolyn Louise Baines. https://www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation