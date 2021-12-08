Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) The Haynes-Trinity Neighborhood Coalition has raised $12,550 for Haynes Middle School.

The Coalition has raised money from local businesses and the community through their Taste of the District fundraisers and is donating the money in support of reading literacy at Haynes Middle school, located at 510 West Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN.

Haynes Middle will use the funds to construct an outdoor Reading Garden for its students.

The Haynes-Trinity Neighborhood Coalition is committed to advocating for public schools within the MNPS Whites Creek cluster designated with a TN Department of Education Priority status in need of support and improvement.

Haynes School is historically significant to Nashville as an early elementary school for Black children. It was named for William Haynes, a local African American who made the land available on which the school was built in 1931.

With the addition of 9th grade in 1935 to the existing elementary school, it

became the only high school in rural Davidson County for African-Americans, until the 1962 merger of the city and county governments.

The last senior class graduated in 1967 and the junior high school program closed in 1970.

The Coalition consists of Haynes-Trinity area neighbors, faith-based institutions, and non-profits that serve our community. The Coalition advocates for the preservation of existing historic Black neighborhoods and actively participates in the revitalization of the Haynes area and West Trinity Lane corridor. It works with all stakeholders including businesses, developers and elected officials to ensure our community remains welcoming, diverse and that everyone has a seat at the table.



Coalition members are Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Bordeaux-North Nashville Community PTA, Bordeaux North Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Born Again Church, Brooklyn Heights, Chateau Valley, Haynes Manor, Haynes Heights, Lock One Park, New Life Program, Resha Heights, Riverside Nashville SDA Church, and Trinity Hills. Officers are Yolanda Hockett, President; Winnie Forrester, Secretary; and Robert Taylor, Treasurer. Board members are Bobby Stockard, Joyce George, Keith Benion, Brian Hockett, Mildred Woods, and Andrea Kinzer.