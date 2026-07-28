Sen. Charlane Oliver announces August community engagement events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Sen. Charlane Oliver is inviting Tennesseans to participate in a series of community events throughout August aimed at fostering conversation, civic engagement and grassroots organizing.

In a message to supporters, Oliver said the events are designed to bring together different communities around issues affecting Tennessee while continuing the work she has championed in the state legislature.

Oliver referenced her actions during the Tennessee General Assembly’s May special session, where she sang the Black National Anthem on the Senate floor in protest of legislation she believes would weaken voting rights. Reflecting on that moment, Oliver wrote, “The right to vote, to elect the voices we want to represent us in the halls of power, is not negotiable — not in Tennessee, not anywhere.”

The senator’s August schedule includes three events aimed at engaging Black men, women leaders and supporters across Tennessee, and residents of Williamson County. “Bourbon & Brotherhood,” scheduled for Aug. 2 at Pressed and Aged Cigar & Vinyl Bar in Nashville, will provide an opportunity for Black men to discuss issues important to their communities. The virtual event “Women Stand Together for Charlane” will be held Aug. 18 and feature national leaders in democracy and voter engagement. Oliver will conclude the series with “Williamson County for Charlane” on Aug. 24, where supporters will gather to discuss expanding community engagement efforts across the state.