NASHVILLE, TN – (TN Tribune) – American Honda Motor Co. and Big Machine Music City Grand Prix have signed an agreement to make the popular automaker the Official Vehicle and Pace Car of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville through 2024.

Honda’s agreement provides them with a highly-visible presence at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, promotional rights, trackside signage, hospitality and other assets during race weekend. Honda will provide all on track vehicles for pre-race events, on track safety and the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will serve as the Official Pace Car during race weekend.

“American Honda is proud to be partnered with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to help bring exciting racing action to the streets of Nashville,” said Chuck Schifsky, Motorsports Manager, American Honda Motor Co. “As one of the newest races on the NTT INDYCAR calendar, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has quickly become one of the most thrilling events of the year for fans and drivers alike.”

The action-packed marquee three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with INDY NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with some of the biggest names in entertainment.



“We are excited to have Honda on board as our newest partner for our event,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “Their long history with INDYCAR and their desire to reach our market made Honda the perfect choice for us. The Middle Tennessee Honda dealers have embraced this partnership as well and have some exciting promotions running to support our event.”

Less than two weeks away from the race, fans are encouraged to plan in advance and get their tickets while they last. All single day tickets include free admission to the concert on the coinciding day.



SEE SINGLE DAY TICKETS PRICING

Three-day tickets and premium packages also remain on sale and provide the greatest value and access to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night.



Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.

Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.