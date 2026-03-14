Hundreds Fed At Metro Social Services Food Pop Up

Today, Metro Social Services hosted its second Food Pop Up food giveaway in 2026. This brings MSS’ total number of Food Pop Ups to six (6) since Metro Council allocated $200,000 in the department’s budget to address Nashville food insecurity at the start of the fiscal year.

Staff at today’s event packed 500 food boxes and 500 bags of meat into the vehicles of those in need. The boxes and bags can feed families anywhere from 2-3 weeks, depending on family size.

Though the event started at 8am, cars were lined up and wrapped around two streets in the neighborhood as early as 6am.

This morning’s giveaway was hosted in conjunction with Olivet Missionary Baptist Church on Ewing Drive in North Nashville. MSS has intentionally partnered with trusted community groups and faith-based organizations in neighborhoods, bringing food directly to communities in need.

MSS’ Food Pop Up program is part of the department’s “Hunger No More Nashville” food initiative that has intentionally, compassionately, and energetically delivered food directly to the heart of Nashville food deserts. To date, the initiative has put more than 5,000 boxes of food and hundreds of bags of protein in the homes of Nashvillians.

Numbers from today:

46% number of recipients age 56 years or older.

number of recipients age 56 years or older. 66% *not* receiving SNAP benefits

*not* receiving SNAP benefits 83% requested MSS’ help with accessing food beyond today’s giveaway, illustrating a need for ongoing food support

This critical and life-saving program was born out of MSS’ report “The High Cost of Low Wages in Nashville” that discovered:

1-in-5 Nashville children suffer from food insecurity

Over 30% of single moms face food insecurity

Ave annual client income of MSS clients – $11,015

23.0% of the population in 37208 is below the federal poverty threshold, compared to 11.1% of Davidson County overall.

Overall, 7.2% of Davidson County households receive SNAP benefits; in 37208, 18.5% of households receive cash public assistance or SNAP

QUICK FAQs:

How MSS Feeds Nashville (a look at all of our feeding programs/initiatives)