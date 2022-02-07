Presidents past and present, and officers of Meharry who knew Dr. Parrott well offered tributes on his passing. Here are a few of their remarks:



• • •

Dr. Parrott was highly admired by many in the Meharry community and he will truly be missed. His steadfast commitment to Meharry and our students was supported by his generous spirit, and his dedication as a physician was a remarkable example to the students he loved to support. I truly valued Dr. Parrott’s friendship and will miss his voice in service to the College. James E.K. Hildreth Sr., Ph.D., M.D.

President and CEO Meharry Medical College



• • •

Dr. Parrott was a gentleman, a scholar and a lover of mankind. He personified the Meharry motto, “Worship of God through service to mankind,” and was indeed a “Great Meharrian!”

Nelson L. Adams III, M.D. ’78

Meharry Medical College Chairman of the Board of Trustees



• • •

Physician, Meharrian, Renaissance Man, Philanthropist, Scholar and Gentlemen are just a few of the appellations applicable to this wonderful man who truly made a difference with his many talents and lived the good life.

Wayne J. Riley, M.D., MPH, MBA

Tenth President of Meharry Medical College (2007-2013)



• • •

Dr Parrott was a rare breed of man and an inspiration to many. He was an outstanding physician with an unwavering commitment to health equity and dedicated leader in the area of health promotion and disease prevention, in particular in the area of prostate cancer. A man so many admired, Fred was not only a great physician and dedicated Meharrian, he was a true gentleman. I am deeply grateful for his friendship and support during my tenure as President, and for his many contributions to the larger community. He will be truly missed by all.

John E. Maupin Jr., D.D.S. ’72, MBA

Meharry Medical College Ninth President (1994-2006)



• • •

I had the privilege and honor of knowing Dr. Parrott for over 20 years. When we talked, the conversation usually came around to strategies to secure additional scholarship funds to help support African-American medical students. He led by example, having established an endowed scholarship at Meharry Medical College that, thus far, has benefitted more than 100 students. Dr. Parrott’s legacy lives on through these current and future health care providers. His presence will be greatly missed.

Linda R. Witt

Senior Associate Vice President for Development Meharry Medical College





• • •

Dr. Parrott’s love of humankind was exemplary as he helped people as physician and servant leader. His generosity in helping advance the well-being of people and causes is legend. As a Meharry alumnus, Dr. Parrott was dedicated and generous. His spirit of true philanthropy was infectious, and many have been inspired to follow his path. The legend continues.

Robert S. Poole

Meharry Medical College Former Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement



• • •

With the passing of Fred Parrott, M.D. ’58, the Meharry Alumni Association, Meharry Medical College and the citizens of Southern California have suffered a great loss. We will miss this dedicated servant and his practice of the healing arts. We will miss the use of his creative talents as founder of “Real Men Cook” and the scholarships that this project has provided to worthy and needy students for over a decade. This is but one example of how he turned his creative talents into good for humankind.

Henry A. Moses, Ph.D.

Executive Director

Professor Emeritus, Biochemistry

Meharry National Alumni Association