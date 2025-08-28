The 2024 INFINITI QX80 Sensory 4WD offers a luxurious and premium interior designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience for its passengers.

The QX80 is equipped with a robust V8 engine, the QX80 Sensory delivers strong performance with ample power for daily driving and towing needs. The 4WD system enhances traction and stability, making it suitable for various road conditions. When it’s time to do the heavy-duty work of towing, there’s a 5.6-liter V8 engine, that generates 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, which has the power to do towing “10 toes down” so to speak. The QX80 can tow up to 8,500 pounds, and it’s done quite smartly. The QX80 Sensory is well-suited for hauling trailers or boats too.

Open the door to the interior to find a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and upscale finishes. The interior is spacious and comfortable, providing ample room for passengers in all three rows. Features like heated 3 rows of ventilated seats, premium audio systems, and advanced infotainment technology, enhance the overall driving experience. The interior is spacious and comfortable, providing ample room for up to 8 passengers. And let’s not forget those passengers can enjoy the 13-speaker Bose sound system during the ride. The Sensory trim level is known for its high-end features and attention to detail. Bring down both back rows, to find a maximum of 95.1 cu. ft. of cargo space. The center console armrest can be opened from the front or rear, giving first-and second-row passengers easy access for storage.

By toggling a switch, the QX80’s Smart Rearview Mirror instantly projects high-definition video footage of the area behind the vehicle, offering a broader field of view compared to conventional mirrors. QX80 has innovative driver assist technologies that can heighten awareness. This enhanced visibility extends beyond just passengers and cargo. These various features include monitoring blind spots and issuing warnings if a vehicle is detected in those areas, as well as tracking lane positioning and delivering subtle feedback through the steering wheel, if there is any deviation from the intended path. This feature ensures comprehensive surveillance from all angles for the driver’s safety.