Informal Review Decisions Are Being Mailed and Available Now Online

INFORMAL REVIEW DECISIONS BEGAN TO BE MAILED TODAY

DAVIDSON COUNTY PROPERTY OWNERS MAY ALSO VIEW INFORMAL REVIEW DECISIONS ON-LINE

Nashville, TN (June 6, 2025) – The Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite and Staff have released the Informal Review decisions for those property owners that filed an Informal Review request. Assessor of Property Wilhoite states, “Today, we have begun the mailing of decisions for 19,225 Informal Review appeals. This is a historic number of Informal Review requests.” Wilhoite goes on to say, “Additionally, if a property owner does not want to wait for the mailed decision, they can go on-line to our website at padctn.org, click on Real/Personal Property Search, access their property, then click on Historical Data to view the change in value or classification.”

If the property owner wishes to appeal the Informal Review decision, they may schedule a Formal Appeal to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization or to its Hearing Officers by calling (615) 862-6059. The Call Center began receiving requests for Formal Appeals to the independent MBOE on May 12, 2025. The deadline to schedule a Formal Appeal is June 27, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Property owners who fail to file an appeal by the deadline may lose their right to appeal for the 2025 assessment year.

For more information on the Reappraisal process, to check a new value, or to review data on your property currently on file with the Assessor of Property’s Office, visit our website at www.padctn.org.

What is a Reappraisal?

The Reappraisal is a revenue neutral process required by state law under the independent State Board of Equalization for counties to reappraise periodically to restore equity in values.

The Office of the Assessor of Property Mission Statement

To accurately identify, list, appraise, and classify all taxable properties to achieve fair and equitable values for the preparation and completion of the annual assessment roll in a timely manner, while educating property owners of the appraisal process and their options to appeal, as well as learn of available assistance programs.